Local family to meet with President Trump about health care

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – A local family will meet with President Trump when he arrives at the Cincinnati airport Wednesday.

Mrs. Raya Mafazy Whalen and her husband, Michael, who live in the Dayton area are the owners of PlayCare, an Ohio-based small business that specializes in the design, sale, installation, and maintenance of commercial playground equipment. PlayCare employs 15 Ohioans and Whalen says given its size and health policy exemptions, some might underestimate the disastrous impact of Obamacare.

According to a statement from the White House Media Affairs Office, prior to the enactment of the Affordable Healthcare Act, the Whalens’ company offered affordable health care options to its employees. The Whalens purchased health care through their own company as well. However, following the ACA enactment, the company’s plan was considered unacceptable by the government due to over burdensome regulations. They and their employees were forced to purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

The White House says recently, Raya’s 7-month-old child needed to be hospitalized. The cost of the hospitalization for the child left Raya and her husband with a $5,000 cost.

Raya founded the Young Republican Women of Cincinnati.

Raya will be accompanied by her husband Michael Whalen and their 7-month old baby Colette.

2 NEWS spoke with the Whalens in 2015 during a GOP Presidential Debate.

A second family from Kentucky will also meet with the President to discuss their issues with healthcare as well.

