Local mosque invites community to discuss true Islam

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A local mosque will open its doors to anyone interested in learning more about true Islam.

The Fazl-i-Umar Mosque said Wednesday it will invite fellow Americans of all faiths and backgrounds to participate in a discussion about True Islam on June 10 at the mosque located at 637 Randolph St. in Dayton.

“Hate crimes are at historic highs, we need more dialogue, understanding, and compassion,” said Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, national vice president for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA. “We extend an open invitation to our neighbors of all faiths or no faith to join us in our Coffee, Cake, and True Islam education campaign against extremism and hate.”

Representatives from the mosque said they look forward to their neighbors joining with them to overcome hate and extremism.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on June 10.