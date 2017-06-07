Man found shot in the road in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of East Third Street near North Irwin Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived they say they found a man shot in the roadway.

According to officials, he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any suspect information. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.