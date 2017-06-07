Nurses get BOGO burritos or other entrees at Chipotle June 14

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chipotle is showing its appreciation for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal for those in the profession on June 14.

Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads, or tacos.

The deal is not valid on online, mobile, or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions, the restaurant chain says.

Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito” promotion at Chipotle’s website.