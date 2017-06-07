Police investigate vandalism at Community Blood Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are dispatched to a vandalism call at the Community Blood Center.

Crews arrived at 349 South Main Street after 10 p.m. Tuesday. A person called police saying someone had damaged the side of the building with spray paint.

When police arrived, they said they found the side of the building closest to the RTA stop was damaged not with spray paint, but with what appeared to be chalk. Officials said there were several derogatory statements written on the wall regarding drugs and President Trump.

Officers said due to the heavy amount of chalk writing on the wall, someone spent a significant amount of time damaging the building.

Police drove around and checked the immediate area for suspects but didn’t find anyone.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers 937-222-7867.