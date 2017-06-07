Police investigate vandalism at Community Blood Center

By Published: Updated:
Community Blood Center in Dayton (WDTN Photo\Maytal Levi)
Community Blood Center in Dayton (WDTN PhotoMaytal Levi)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are dispatched to a vandalism call at the Community Blood Center.

Crews arrived at 349 South Main Street after 10 p.m. Tuesday. A person called police saying someone had damaged the side of the building with spray paint.

When police arrived, they said they found the side of the building closest to the RTA stop was damaged not with spray paint, but with what appeared to be chalk. Officials said there were several derogatory statements written on the wall regarding drugs and President Trump.

Officers said due to the heavy amount of chalk writing on the wall, someone spent a significant amount of time damaging the building.

Police drove around and checked the immediate area for suspects but didn’t find anyone.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers 937-222-7867.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s