Police say man assaulted 11-year-old in a pool

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a man assaulted an 11-year-old boy  in a pool.

Officers were called to the Dayton Youth Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Avenue after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A supervisor told police a 64-year-old man was trying to drown a child.

When officers arrived, the suspect told police he noticed a boy wasn’t sharing any of the swimming noodles. The suspect told police he informed the lifeguard, but the lifeguard said it wasn’t a problem. According to the police report, the suspect said he asked the boy to share and said the boy became mouthy and spoke vulgarly.

A lifeguard told police she then heard the man threaten to drown the boy. Another lifeguard said she witnessed the man jump in the pool and then snatch all of pool noodles from the boy. The lifeguard said he backed the boy up to the buoy safety line dunked him a number of times.

The man denied it to police.

The man was trespassed from the rec center. He was also issued a summons arrest for assault.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s