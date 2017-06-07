Police say man assaulted 11-year-old in a pool

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a man assaulted an 11-year-old boy in a pool.

Officers were called to the Dayton Youth Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Avenue after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A supervisor told police a 64-year-old man was trying to drown a child.

When officers arrived, the suspect told police he noticed a boy wasn’t sharing any of the swimming noodles. The suspect told police he informed the lifeguard, but the lifeguard said it wasn’t a problem. According to the police report, the suspect said he asked the boy to share and said the boy became mouthy and spoke vulgarly.

A lifeguard told police she then heard the man threaten to drown the boy. Another lifeguard said she witnessed the man jump in the pool and then snatch all of pool noodles from the boy. The lifeguard said he backed the boy up to the buoy safety line dunked him a number of times.

The man denied it to police.

The man was trespassed from the rec center. He was also issued a summons arrest for assault.