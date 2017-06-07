President Trump details one trillion dollar infrastructure plan

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Noting “countless” businesses and jobs depend on the nation’s roadways, railways, and waterways, President Donald Trump Wednesday spoke on his administration’s planned trillion dollar infrastructure investment.

He told supporters at Rivertowne Marina, the United States has already spent money all over the world, and now it’s time to spend money at home.

“It’s time to rebuild our county, to bring back our jobs, to restore our dreams, and yes it’s time finally to put America first – and that’s what I’ve been doing in case you haven’t noticed,’ Trump said to applause.

Trump said he saw first-hand during his time on the campaign trail, crumbling infrastructure, and met with communities who are desperate for new roads and new bridges.

He said his new vision will rebuild the country by generating one trillion dollars in infrastructure investment through new partnerships.

He said $200 billion of that figure will come from direct federal investment.

His administration will also drastically reduce – what he called – “burdensome” regulations to help projects get off the ground, faster, and will streamline the approvals and permitting process.

“I heard the pleas from the voters who wanted to know why… we build in foreign countries, we spend trillions and trillions of dollars outside of our nation but we can’t build a road, a tunnel, a highway in our own nation,” Trump said.

“And we’re watching everything falling into disrepair.”