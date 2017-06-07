President Trump urges Senate to “save” Americans from Obamacare

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Obama Administration’s Affordable Care Act was “one of the biggest broken promises in the history of politics”, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump in Cincinnati, Wednesday, urged the Senate to follow the lead of the House of Representatives and pass the new healthcare bill.

He said in order for the country to achieve its full economic strength, “we must repeal and replace Obamacare”.

“The House of Representatives has done its job in passing along an Obamacare replacement bill and now it’s time for the Senate to act and to save Americans from this catastrophic event – because Obamacare is dead,” Trump said.

“Obamacare was one of the biggest broken promises in the history of politics.”

Trump charged that since Obamacare’s implementation, insurance premiums have risen, and Americans are going through “turmoil” with limited choices for health coverage under the current law.

His administration’s American Health Care Act was designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act – better known as Obamacare.

But the new healthcare bill has received push-back from Democratic senators and house representatives.

Trump, today, labelled those democrats “obstructionists” for not supporting the new bill.

“Boy have they tried – I mean, every single thing,” Trump told a crowd of supporters.

“On healthcare, I won’t get one vote. Obamacare is crashing, it’s dead, it’s in a death spiral – as the head of one of the biggest insurance companies said – it’s in a death spiral.

“And we’re coming out to do good, not to do bad, to do good. We won’t get one democrat vote. Think of it. They’re just obstructionist. Every single thing is obstruction.”

More than 10 million people are currently insured under the Affordable Care Act, hundreds of thousands of them are right here in Ohio.