Seniors can apply for discounted water and sewer rate from city

By Published:
Faucet

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood voted Tuesday night to lower the cost of water and sewer services for senior citizens.

The Trotwood City Council voted 7-0 at their Tuesday night meeting to approve discounted water and sewer rates for senior citizens.

“One of the major things I have heard from our citizens countless times was that our water rates are very hard on them. After discussing with our staff, we came up with a plan that would help those citizens out and City Council voted unanimously to approve it,” Shared Mayor Mary A. McDonald.

The discount will be for those who receive water and sewer service from the City of Trotwood. Those in the city who get water and sewer service from Montgomery County do not qualify.

To qualify you must have your water bill current and be eligible for Ohio’s Homestead Exemption. Those who meet the criteria will receive a ten percent discount rate.

You can apply for the discount with the Division of Utilities and prove you are eligible for the State of Ohio Homestead Exemption.

The City of Trotwood raised water and sewer rate nine percent in 2013 and removed that increase in May 2017.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s