Seniors can apply for discounted water and sewer rate from city

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood voted Tuesday night to lower the cost of water and sewer services for senior citizens.

The Trotwood City Council voted 7-0 at their Tuesday night meeting to approve discounted water and sewer rates for senior citizens.

“One of the major things I have heard from our citizens countless times was that our water rates are very hard on them. After discussing with our staff, we came up with a plan that would help those citizens out and City Council voted unanimously to approve it,” Shared Mayor Mary A. McDonald.

The discount will be for those who receive water and sewer service from the City of Trotwood. Those in the city who get water and sewer service from Montgomery County do not qualify.

To qualify you must have your water bill current and be eligible for Ohio’s Homestead Exemption. Those who meet the criteria will receive a ten percent discount rate.

You can apply for the discount with the Division of Utilities and prove you are eligible for the State of Ohio Homestead Exemption.

The City of Trotwood raised water and sewer rate nine percent in 2013 and removed that increase in May 2017.