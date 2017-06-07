Trump in Ohio to talk health care, public works

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Cincinnati to discuss health care and his infrastructure plan.

The president is expected to meet first with people described by the White House as “victims” of the Obama-era health law that Trump and congressional Republicans want to repeal.

Trump has been highlighting increasing premiums and insurance company pull-outs from the law’s exchanges as he pushes a GOP replacement plan.

The president also plans a speech on his push to spur infrastructure investments using public-private partnerships.