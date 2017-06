DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have some special visitors in June.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron will stop by the museum to sign autographs for visitors.

A pilot, crew chief and other members of the team will be there from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 23. The museum will open to the public at 8:30 a.m.

Don’t miss them at this year’s Vectren Dayton Air Show June 24 and 25. Click here for more information about the air show.