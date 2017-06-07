UC Berkeley police: Woman arrested for giving 2-year-old boy meth at playground

KRON4 Staff Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) — A California woman has been arrested for attempted homicide after giving a 2-year-old boy methamphetamines at People’s Park in Berkeley on Monday, police said.

Police said at around 3:31 p.m., a woman went up to the boy, who was at the playground with his nanny, and placed the drugs in his mouth.

The nanny checked the boy’s mouth and initially found nothing in it, police said.

The nanny then told police about what happened.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas, was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation. At the holding facility, she told paramedics she had given the boy methamphetamines, police said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where doctors said he had the drugs in his system.

The child is recovering at the hospital.

Thomas has been arrested for attempted homicide, police said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s