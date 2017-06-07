West Carrollton holds family camp out event

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Family Camp Out for West Carrollton community members will be at Hintermeister Park Friday.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. June 9

Families should bring their own tents, chairs, sleeping bags and flashlights. Snacks and a light breakfast will be provided by the West Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department.

The cost of this event is $10 per family of four, and $2 for each additional person.

Pre-registration for this event is required. The deadline is Wednesday, June 7 at 4:30 p.m.

The registration link is available here.