Woman gets prison in death of disabled husband from neglect

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio woman has been sentenced to prison and her three adult children to probation in the death of the woman’s grossly neglected husband.

Sixty-year-old Debora Brichacek was sentenced Wednesday in Cleveland to seven years in prison. She pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter in the December 2015 death of 63-year-old Richard Brichacek, who suffered from a neurological disorder and was bedridden. Prosecutors said he died as the result of gross neglect.

The adult children previously pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Richard Brichacek had maggot-infested bedsores that exposed a bone in his leg and weighed just 93 pounds when he died at the family’s home in Euclid, which was subsequently declared uninhabitable.

Debora Brichacek’s attorney said Wednesday the case is a “sad, family tragedy.”

