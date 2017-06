TEMPE, Ariz. (WATE) — No crying over spilled beer.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp, dumping a load of beer on the side of the road. Police said the driver lost control of the truck and rolled over on a highway ramp in Tempe. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.