Body of 8-year-old who committed suicide exhumed

In this still image from a Jan. 24, 2017, surveillance video provided by Cincinnati Public Schools, the legs and feet of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye can be seen as he lies on the floor of a boys' bathroom after being knocked unconscious by another boy at Carson Elementary School. Two days later, Taye hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati apartment. (Cincinnati Public Schools via AP)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – Four months after his death, Ohio’s Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has exhumed the grave of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye.

The family asked a coroner to re-examine his grave in hopes of finding new information as to why the Carson Elementary School student ended his life. Gabe was buried with his iPad-like tablet, investigators said. Authorities said they wanted to examine his tablet.

The family of the 8-year-old said he was buried with the tablet “to make sure he had something to play with in heaven.”

His parents blamed bullying for the child’s death. Video of an incident at school in the days before Taye committed suicide was released after the family made the claim.

The coroner confirms that the tablet was removed and the boy’s body was not disturbed. The grave has since been restored.

