Trump lawyer denies president demanded loyalty

President Donald Trump speaks to a Faith and Freedom conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP/WDTN) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating anyone. That includes former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Marc Kasowitz is responding to Comey’s Thursday morning testimony, in which the fired FBI director said Trump urged him to drop the Flynn case.

Kasowitz says that the president is “entitled to expect loyalty” from those serving the administration. But he says Trump never told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” in form or substance, as Comey claimed.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

He is expected to deliver a spoken statement shortly.

