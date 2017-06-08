Driven by hunger: Colorado police rescue bear cub trapped in car

WOODLAND PARK, CO (AP) — Police in a Colorado town rescued a bear cub that got trapped in a car after likely searching for a snack.

Officers in Woodland Park said a woman called police Friday to report strange noises coming from her car.

A responding officer opened the door and ushered the cub back into the wild, but not before snapping a few photos. Authorities posted them online with a reminder not to keep food in cars in areas frequented by bears.

Police believe the cub’s mother somehow opened the car door. When officers arrived, they could hear an animal rustling in the nearby bushes, but they didn’t see the mother bear.

The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports that officers checked the area several hours later and saw no signs of the animals.

