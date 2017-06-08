Fire crews called to N Main Street Laundromat

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a fire at a Harrison Township laundromat Thursday morning.

The call for help came from the Fox Laundromat in the 4300 block of North Main Street around 10:15 am.

Fire officials tell 2 NEWS a large dryer was in use and caught fire. The fire spread into a vent, spreading to the building itself.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out but they estimate damage to be between $10,000 and $20,000.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The laundromat will be closed the rest of the day.