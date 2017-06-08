Greenville Police host public meeting about serving residents

GREENVILLE, Ohio- The Greenville Police and Fire Dispatch are having a debate about how to best serve residents.

The meeting will be about two issues. The first issue is to keep or disband the Greenville Police and Fire Department. The second issue is to then have the Sheriff’s Office assume responsibility for dispatching in Greenville.

A press release about this issue said, “The County Commissioners made a resolution that stated they would provide dispatching services for free. Yet they will not sign a contract or a terms of agreement on the use of the Sheriff’s Office dispatching service. I believe negotiations and a common agreement is the first step to any fruitful endeavor to ensure the best outcome.”

Greenville Police say in a press release that the “Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication system is old and failing.”

The police want Greenville residents to speak up about this issue. The meeting will take place June 8 at 7:00 pm at the new K-8 building.

Greenville residents can click here to speak to a council member about what they want the police and fire department to do.