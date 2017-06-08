Greenville Police worried about the future of 7 dispatchers

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The proposal to disband Greenville dispatch comes as Darke County is making changes to their emergency system.

Currently, Greenville has seven dispatchers worried about their future with the department. Police tell 2 NEWS their current dispatchers go above and beyond their job title and losing them would hurt the department.

“We are in a little bit of a unique situation here in Greenville because of budget cuts, we put our dispatchers as record keepers,” said Lt. Scot Ross.

Greenville dispatchers don’t just take emergency calls and manage records. They take them to the courts and are often involved in proceedings.

Lt. Ross and Chief Dennis Butts can’t imagine losing staff members they consider to be essential.

“We feel there would be increased call volume if they are going to take this on and it’s going to effect customer service,” said Chief Dennis Butts.

Darke County offered to absorb the local dispatch center as the county upgrades their emergency technology.

Greenville currently has seven dispatchers. The county says if they take the calls they would add four positions to the regional dispatch center.

It’s unclear what would happen to current dispatchers in Greenville.

“We instill in them a community service type of mentality. They are the initial contact with anybody that comes to the police department. We want that initial contact to be as good as it can be,” said Butts.

to do that, the chief believes his staff needs to be located in Greenville.

County Commissioner Michael Rhodes told 2 NEWS over the phone that he disagrees but understands the chief wants to protect his employees.

Rhodes said the county’s offer has no time limit and it’s up to city council on what the future holds for the Greenville.

“We want to provide the best quality service we can provide and we feel we have done that for a long time. Dispatch is a part of that,” said Chief Butts.

2 NEWS is at community meeting and will bring you an update on how the Greenville community wants to move forward.