James Comey’s explosive testimony sparked obstruction of justice discussions locally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With several investigations still ongoing, former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive testimony has many wondering if this was obstruction of justice by the president or not.

“Right now it’s very early in it. Not nearly all the evidence that’s potentially out there has been brought to the surface. What they’re going to have to prove if it goes that far is that the president of the United States engaged in conduct which had the intent or the natural result of impeding some type of investigation or the of some type of federal agency like the FBI. For them to do it there certainly going to have to put on more evidence than what they have so far and that’s why I think we have a special prosecutor that’s going to answer that question,” University of Dayton law professor emeritus Thomas Hagel said.

President Trump has remained silent about Comey’s testimony. His lawyer on the other hand said Comey’s statements proved that Trump did not collude with Russia nor try to obstruct justice in the FBI investigation.

“If people are assuming that this thing is going to be resolved maybe at the end of these congressional hearings I would suggest that that’s not going to be the case. This thing is going to go on for a while so people auto just sit back and let it’s all unroll,” Hagel said.