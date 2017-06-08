Kids call 911 after finding mother injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus Police Sgt. Eric Pilya said there were three children in the home at the time who heard screaming downstairs. They went to investigate and saw their mother on the floor. The children called a medic.

Police say they found keys in the door when they arrived, and the door was ajar. A passerby told police they heard gunshots around 6:55 am.

The children, ages 8 to 15, were not injured.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

