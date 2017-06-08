Kroger warns of fake $50 check offer floating around Facebook

A photo of a check being used in a fake Facebook post about Kroger. (CREDIT: Facebook)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Kroger Company says a post about a free $50 check circulating social media is false.

The post in question has an image of a check from Kroger and a link to a survey website. Anyone who takes the survey is then encouraged to share it on Facebook and type “thanks for my check” as a comment.

“We don’t recommend engaging with ANY offers or websites hosted by ‘the-kroger,’ or providing them with any personal information,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The company says it is actively working with the social media site and domain service providers to address the concern.

