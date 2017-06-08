Lugnuts finish off sweep of Dragons

Lansing, Mich.—Lansing’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collected three hits including two doubles and drove in three runs as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-3 on Thursday afternoon. Lansing completed the sweep of the three-game series and pulled to within two games of the Dragons in the wildcard race. The loss left the Dragons with their first three-game losing streak of the 2017 season.

The Dragons fell to 36-23 with the loss. Pending the other Midwest League games on Thursday night, the Dragons are in second place in the East Division, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan. They are one-half game ahead of third place South Bend. The Dragons have 11 games to play in the first half season while the other contenders have 10 games to play. The top two teams in the East Division first half standings will earn playoff spots.

The Dragons built a 3-0 lead, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings. But Lansing scored three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game and then took the lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth to jump ahead 5-3. They added two runs in the seventh to close out the scoring.

The Dragons had four hits over the first three innings, including Cassidy Brown’s RBI double in the second and an RBI double by James Vasquez in the third, but they were limited to just one hit over the final six innings and never put together a major threat to score. They did not have a hit over four innings against the Lansing bullpen.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan worked three innings, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Matt Blandino (1-1) replaced Jordan to start the fourth inning and was charged with the loss. He surrendered two runs in one and one-third innings, giving up five hits.

Four of the Dragons five hits in the game were doubles after they collected a season-high six two-base hits on Wednesday. Brown, Vasquez, T.J. Friedl, and Jose Siri each had doubles for the Dragons. John Sansone drove in the first Dragons run of the day with a sacrifice fly.

Up Next: The Dragons open a four game series in Comstock Park, Michigan against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Tony Santillan (3-2, 2.45) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Greg Soto (5-1, 1.86).

The Dragons have four home games left in the first half, all against the Great Lakes Loons. They will host the Loons in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. and they meet the Loons again at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 and 15.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.