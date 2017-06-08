Montgomery County Democrats and local voters on James Comey investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Democratic Party said the James Comey testimony and the surrounding controversy is important, but it shouldn’t distract from other issues.

Its executive director Sarah Willhelm Greathouse said voters are exhausted by the continued bickering among top officials.

“I think this is a critically important issue but I think that allowing it to take away all of our attention is dangerous because it can be a distraction from the real work of organizing and making sure that we keep this administration and our members of congress, accountable,” Willhelm Greathouse said.

She and other voters in Dayton say they’re closely following the Comey testimony and the investigations into alleged White House links with Russia.

Fired FBI Director James Comey Thursday recounted a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he suggested blurred the lines between the white house and the FBI.

Xenia attorney Philip Hoover of Donatelli & Hoover said in his opinion, Comey overstepped his boundaries.

“He was speaking with President [Trump] about whether or not he’s under investigation – that’s inappropriate,” Hoover said.

“He did a lot of very inappropriate things which I believe led up to his termination, which should have taken place.”

Hoover said Trump asking Comey to make a public statement that he wasn’t under investigation, may have crossed the line, but Comey had already set that stage.

“They believe there was something nefarious about it, which has never been proven in the Russia matter – but they have all these investigations,” Hoover said.

“It’s just one more feather is someone’s hat to try to prevent or obstruct Trump from completing his agenda.”

Willhelm Greathouse said allegations of hacking and Russian connections certainly need to be investigated. She thinks all elected officials should be held accountable.

“The voters are exhausted by the partisanship and the bickering and now the infighting and we all just wants some adults in the room,” she said.

“Governing is hard. We need people who are ready to do the real work.”

Montgomery County voter Josh Stucky said in his opinion, politics have become far too “gruff and crude”.

He said both President Trump and James Comey have acted inappropriately.

“I think culpability really falls on both of them,” Stucky said.

“I really feel that with some of the things that Comey has done in the past, it really put us in a weird situation – especially with the election outcome.

“And now I feel like the culpability is now leaning more towards Trump who in his own little way has kind of been shady about the way he’s been dealing with the whole investigation. So both of them have some responsibility in this.”

Stucky said, regardless of where the testimony or the investigation leads, it’s clear we have an “ethical issue” in the country.

He said it seems politics have become “less humane” and less polite.

“I think what’s going on, now, is very effrontery – especially to the American people,” Stucky said.

“And I think we need to get to the bottom of what’s going on. It may not be illegal, but I still feel like think it’s unethical the way this has been handled.”