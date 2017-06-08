New Kroger opened Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Kroger store opened early Thursday morning.

The new Kroger is located at 5400 Cornerstone Boulevard.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 8:00 a.m. The Bellbrook High School Marching Band played a special performance at the ceremony. The Bellbrook High School Junior ROTC presented the colors of the United States. Kroger Store Associate Aaron Grant sang the National Anthem.

The Kroger store presented checks to the USO of Central and Southern Ohio, Centerville Elementary South Village PTO, Greater Dayton Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Miami Valley and Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.

The store also made a donation to the Bellbrook High School Marching Band and Junior ROTC.

The first 300 customers that go into the store will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

The store is 115,000 square feet and is more than a $21 million investment.

Unique feature of the new Kroger include:

Pharmacy drive-thru

The Little Clinic, Growler Bar

A Bistro with plenty of seating

A Sushi and a Starbucks.

ClickList, which is Kroger’s online shopping program

Activities, sampling, special events and giveaways are planned throughout grand opening weekend.