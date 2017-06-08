Oakwood Public Safety needs your help identifying subject

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood Public Safety Department is asking for the community to help identify the man in the surveillance picture.

The white male went to the Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Far Hills Avenue June 5.

Officials say the man walked into the bank and gave a fake check to a teller. When the teller questioned the man about the check, he grabbed it and left the bank.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department.