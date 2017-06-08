Ohio State officer awarded for stopping school attack

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year has received an award for his actions.

WBNS-TV reports OSU officer Alan Horujko has received the Steven Michael Smith Valor Award from the Ohio Tactical Officers Association. The award is named for a Columbus officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

On its website, the association says the award is presented to those who “distinguish oneself or themselves through valorous actions.”

Horujko shot and killed 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan in November after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and attacked people with a knife. Horujko’s actions were cleared by a grand jury in May.

Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s