PHOTOS: Greenville Police and Dispatch Meeting

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The photos are from Greenville Dispatch meeting. The police and dispatch are having an open discussion with residents about the future of the dispatchers.

Currently, Greenville has seven dispatchers worried about their future with the department. Police tell 2 NEWS their current dispatchers go above and beyond their job title and losing them would hurt the department.

2 NEWS is at community meeting and will bring you an update on how the Greenville community wants to move forward.

READ MORE: Greenville Police worried about the future of 7 dispatchers

