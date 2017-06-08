Sheriff applauds time-delay safes in pharamacies

WOODSTOCK, R.I. (WDTN) – CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday it will use time-delay safes in Ohio as part of an effort to cut down on theft and abuse of narcotic medications.

According to a release from the company, the safes will be implemented at 170 CVS locations in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus as well as nearby locations in central and southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

CVS says the new safes will prevent pharmacy robberies and combat the ongoing opioid epidemic by keeping controlled substance narcotic medications from being misused or abused.

Narcotics such oxycodone and hydrocodone will be stored in a time-delay safe in every store in the three markets.

CVS says employees must enter a code which triggers a wait time before the safe can be opened and that wait time cannot be overridden. All CVS stores with time delay safes will display “highly visible signage” to inform the public they are in use to prevent on-demand access to controlled substances.

“Pharmacy robberies are a challenging issue for every pharmacy and we are committed to doing all we can to reduce the number of pharmacy robbery incidents in the Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton markets,” said Alisa Ulrey, Area Vice President of CVS Pharmacy in Ohio. “We believe that time delay safes, combined with other security policies and procedures in place at our stores, will help drastically reduce these incidents and ensure that our stores remain a safe environment for shopping and filling prescriptions.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said, “Drug Abuse continues to be a substantial health and safety risk in Montgomery County. With overdose deaths in Montgomery County being at an historical high, I believe any efforts to control substance narcotic medications that are sought after by robbers, such as oxycodone & hydrocodone, is welcome. I applaud CVS Pharmacy for taking this proactive step to combat the opioid epidemic in Montgomery County and across Ohio.”