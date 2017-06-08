Study: Moderate drinking may alter your brain

(KRON/CNN) — A new study suggests moderate drinking is not good for your brain, according to British researchers.

The study finds that people who drank heavily have the highest risk of hippocampal atrophy.

It is a form of brain damage that can be associated with Alzheimer’s and other memory-loss conditions.

The study also suggests that the brains of even moderate drinkers changed too and had a higher risk of hippocampal atrophy than those who didn’t drink at all.

Researchers say that the heavier drinkers saw a faster decline in language skills and had trouble processing thoughts quickly.