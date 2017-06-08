Suspect escaped from Ohio State Highway Patrol

Picture from the Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking the public for help to find a person who escaped custody Thursday.

Troopers stopped 25-year-old Alexis Rosario Robles Olvera on I-70 in Preble County for a speeding violation.

Officials and a drug K9 were at the scene. The drug K9 smelled something near the vehicle.

A probable caused search revealed an estimated five kilos of heroin was hidden in a part of the car.

Olvera was taken into custody and the vehicle was moved to a towing service near Eaton. Officials say the car will go through a second in-depth search.

After the suspect arrived at the towing yard, he escaped.

Officials say Olvera was not armed at the the time of the escape.

Other law enforcement agencies are helping the Ohio State Highway Patrol search for the suspect

Officials say to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol if you see Olvera and do not approach him.

