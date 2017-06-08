Public meeting held to discuss disbanding Greenville’s dispatch centers

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A public meeting was held Thursday to discuss whether the city of Greenville will keep or disband its police and fire dispatch services.

Overall, the crowd of roughly 100 people who attended the public meeting were in favor of keeping the services within the city instead of contracting out with the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

The proposal comes as Darke County gets ready to upgrade their system with new technology. In doing so, the county offered to absorb the local dispatch center at no cost to the city.

Greenville has seven dispatchers in their department. If they merge systems, Darke County will only add 4 positions to the regional center.

City dispatchers don’t just take emergency calls and manage records, Greenville police department also take them to the courts and they’re often involved in proceedings. In addition, city leaders are concerned about losing jobs.

“I think for the operations for the city of Greenville our employees have stated and stated very well that a dispatch center located in the city of Greenville is mission critical for what we do and how we serve the citizens of Greenville,” City of Greenville Director of Safety and Service Curt Garrison said.

There’s no time table on when the city council will vote.