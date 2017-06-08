Volunteers needed for puppy program

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Puppy volunteers are needed at the 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia.

The Puppy Raiser program puts service puppies in training homes for basic socialization, house manners and obedience training until they are ready for advanced training.

Volunteers would focus on raising a puppy until its ready for advanced training. There are many opportunities for volunteers to take care of the puppies for any period of time.

There is minimal to no expense to become a puppy raiser volunteer.

4 Paws provides all veterinary care through our facility vet staff, dog food, startup set of supplies including crate, leash, collar, tags, vest, and preventative care such as monthly heartworm and flea control. Grooming care for doodles and poodles can be provided as well. Most families do spoil their puppy charges with 4 Paws approved treats and toys, and 4 Paws always appreciates families who are willing to provide supplies themselves at their cost.

To volunteer or read more information, click here to visit the website.