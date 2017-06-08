West Carrollton Police Department to host Citizen’s Police Academy classes

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department will host classes for citizens this fall.

The Citizen’s Police Academy classes will begin August 24. The academy will meet every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for 10 weeks.

The registration deadline is August 1.

Topics for the classes will include crime scene and crash investigation, use of force, firearms, and Taser. Each participant will receive hands-on instruction, similar to the training that officers receive. Participants will also get the opportunity to participate in an officer ride-a-long.

For the first time this year, the course will also cover a brief introduction to other city issues such a budget, economic development, and code enforcement.

All participants will receive a shirt and be recognized by city council after the final class.

More information is available on the West Carrollton Police Department website.