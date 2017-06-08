Wright State holds public budget presentation

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will be holding a public presentation Thursday morning to discuss their budget issues.

Today’s meeting will address the budget for the 2018 fiscal year following a closed door meeting.

This is after the university announced financial troubles back in May when they proposed $30 million dollars in cuts to get back on track.

The cuts include slashing 70 jobs and leaving more than 100 positions that are currently filled vacant.

Wright State estimates it will save about $14 million dollars annually and they release a list of goals for the new budget including to bring restoring reserves.

In addition Wright State is proposing to cut the men and women swim teams, reducing travel and overtime, and also decreasing the amount of money spent on repairs and scholarships.