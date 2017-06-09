Elderly man died in Greene County car accident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead in a car accident Friday evening.

Officials say the call from the accident came in at 5:05 p.m.

It happened near the intersection of State Route 72 and Wolford Road in Greene County.

A witness says the driver was going side to side on the highway.

Officials say the 88-year-old man swerved into a pole.

Officials say the pole is split in half and DP&L says they will check it out.

A medical expert performed CPR on a victim. The Greene County Coroner confirmed that the man died at the scene.