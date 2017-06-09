Air Pollution Advisory for four counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Air Pollution Advisories will be in four counties starting June 10 through June 12.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency are issuing these advisories.

Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery Counties will be under a ground-level ozone.

According to the Air Quality Index, the reading is anticipated to be approximately 104 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday, and 104 on Monday.

Any reading at 101 or higher is deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The National Weather Services says heat and humidity will build over the weekend. The NWS says we could get up to the mid 90s next week.