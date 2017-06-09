Bar Dumaine closing for good in July

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN/Dayton Business Journal) – Just over a year after a popular restaurant ended regular hours in favor of private events, the stoves at Rue Dumaine will be shut down for good.

According to our news partners, the Dayton Business Journal, the Washington Township restaurant will serve its last meals on July 2. The announcement was made by Chef and owner Anne Kearney in an email.

The DBJ reports Kearney said the restaurant was unable to negotiate a new lease agreement to stay at 1061 Miamisburg-Centerville Road and was unable to find a new home.

“The details of our demise are known to many but ultimately we have run the course of our lease and were unable to come to a mutually agreed upon resolution in order for us to stay at this location,” Kearney said.

Kearney said she will likely take a break from owning and operating a restaurant to work on new culinary skills.

Rue Dumaine ended regular operations in 2016 and reopened in January as Bar Dumaine, the Dayton Business Jornal reported.