Charges approved after officers injured in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges Thursday against a man who fought with officers in Miami Township Tuesday.

Officer from the Miami Township Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Renshaw Drive Tuesday after a man threatened suicide.

When police arrived they found 38-year-old Robert Reynolds and attempted to take him into protective custody and then to the hospital. Reynolds began fighting with the officers.

Both officers were injured in the incident. One suffered a broken nose and the other minor injuries. They were both treated and released from Kettering Medical Center.

Reynolds suffered a separated shoulder during the struggle. He was also treated and released from Kettering Medical Center and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges of assault and felonious assault.

Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court next week.