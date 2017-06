WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recalled Conagra Brands Inc. spaghetti and meatball products Friday.

According to the USDA, approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs are being recalled due to improper branding and undeclared allergens

The products contain milk which is not labeled on the product.

The products were made January 5, 2017.