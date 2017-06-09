CVS pharmacies now using time lock safes to deter robberies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a string of robberies at CVS Pharmacies around Dayton, the chain is now storing their opioid medication inside time lock safes.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said the CVS on Main Street in Harrison Township had been robbed about “three or four times” in recent months.

Pharmacists will now have to enter a code into a safe where medicines like Oxycontin will be kept.

That triggers a timer that will count down before the safe is electronically unlocked.

Plummer said it will deter robbers whose goal is to get in and get out, quickly.

“No robber is going to stand there and wait and wait for the safe to open,” Plummer said.

“It’s another way we can keep Oxycontin off the streets. This is also a lifesaving measure.”

CVS is the latest pharmacy to implement time delay safes for opiates.

Walgreens made the move back in 2013 after reporting an uptick in robberies.

A CVS shopper in Harrison Township said she welcomes the change.

“It’s pretty satisfying,” Crystal Harris said.

“With it being harder for them to get into it. I guess maybe they’ll find somewhere else to go or try to get a job, and do something better.”

Signage is posted throughout the store to warn would be criminals the safes are in place.