Dayton Public Schools to unveil new enrollment center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools said Friday they will unveil the newly renovated Student Enrollment Center Tuesday.

According to DPS, the new center will provide a better registration experience for families enrolling their students in the school system.

The new center includes four check-in stations to help shorten wait times and a newly renovated waiting area that boasts televisions and added activities for children.

Visitors can meet the staff who will give tours and answer questions from 4:30 to 5:30 pm July 13.

The Student Enrollment Center is located on the second floor of the administration building on Ludlow St. downtown.

Regular hours for the center will be 7:30 am to 4:15 pm Monday through Friday.

You can find more information about how to reserve a spot for your student at Dayton Public Schools on the enrollment website.