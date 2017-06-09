Dayton Public Schools to unveil new enrollment center

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools said Friday they will unveil the newly renovated Student Enrollment Center Tuesday.

According to DPS, the new center will provide a better registration experience for families enrolling their students in the school system.

The new center includes four check-in stations to help shorten wait times and a newly renovated waiting area that boasts televisions and added activities for children.

Visitors can meet the staff who will give tours and answer questions from 4:30 to 5:30 pm July 13.

The Student Enrollment Center is located on the second floor of the administration building on Ludlow St. downtown.

Regular hours for the center will be 7:30 am to 4:15 pm Monday through Friday.

You can find more information about how to reserve a spot for your student at Dayton Public Schools on the enrollment website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s