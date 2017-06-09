Investigators say father killed son in December

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office Investigators made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred in December 2016.

Preble County Deputies went to the 3900 block of Sonora Road after receiving a 911 call in which the victim’s father reported that he found his son dead inside the home.

Investigators identified the victim as 29-year-old Jonathan Schaaf. Detectives say they were trying to piece together evidence over six months.

On Thursday, June 8, investigators interviewed the victim’s father, 58-year-old Gabriel R. Schaaf. After the interview, Schaaf was taken into custody and book into the Preble County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder. Officials say Jonathan and Gabriel were living in the home at the time of the murder.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of Jonathan Schaaf to be multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation and formal charges are expected to be filed next week.