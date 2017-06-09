Local lawyer sentenced for role in $70M ponzi scheme

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local lawyer was sentenced Friday for his role in a $70 million Ponzi scheme.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced the sentencing Friday.

Benjamin Glassman said 62-year-old Steven Scudder of Centerville was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme.

Scudder pleaded guilty to wire fraud on January 19 and admitted that he used his position as an attorney to facilitate the scheme operated by someone else.

Court documents show that between July 2013 and July 2014, Scudder served as a trustee of the WMA Trust, a land trust that purported to secure investments that individuals had made with William Apostelos. Scudder ultimately resigned from this position during mid-summer 2014. Scudder said Apostelos told him to continue to falsely hold himself out as the trustee of the WMA Trust until September 2014.

Based on Scudder’s false representations, an investment group of approximately 10 people in another state invested more than $1 million with Apostelos. Apostelos used the funds to pay earlier investors rather than investing the money as promised.

Apostelos pleaded guilty in February for conducting a $70 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded nearly 500 victims. He is scheduled for sentencing at 9:30 am on June 30.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s