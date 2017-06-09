OSU to name new basketball coach Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Rumors of who will head the basketball program at Ohio State Univesity after the departure of Thad Matta have been flying around the last few days.

According to bleacherreport.com, the decision of who will take the helm has already been made.

Bleacherreport.com and ESPN are both saying former Butler Bulldogs coach Chris Holtman reportedly agrees to fill the vacant spot.

Holtmann spent four seasons at Butler, the last three as head coach. He has amassed a record of 70-31 and made three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

The Ohio State University is expected to hold a news conference Friday making the formal announcement. You can watch that live right here when it happens.