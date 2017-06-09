OVI checkpoint in Greene County Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday an OVI checkpoint will be held in Greene County Saturday night.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants and according to OSP, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The OSP there were 392 OVI-related fatal crashes that killed 430 people in 2016.

Lieutenant Matt Schmenk, Commander of the Xenia Post, said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.