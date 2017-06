ARLINGTON, Texas (NBC) – a police chase has ended in a standoff on a north Texas interstate Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were in pursuit of a driver in an 18-wheeler on eastbound Interstate 30 in Arlington.

The semi-truck had reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Officials say when the tractor trailer started to slow down, it crashed into several vehicles causing the truck to cause fire.

The driver is still in the bed of the truck.