Police: Man arrested for OVI and drug possession in Arby’s parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police arrested a man for an OVI and possession of drugs in an Arby’s parking lot Thursday evening.

Two Dayton Police were called to Arby’s at the 2800 block of Salem Avenue.

Officers spoke to Kimo Q. Brown in the Arby’s parking lot.

The police report said as the police officers talked to Brown, they noticed that he was disoriented and in and out of consciousness. One police officer tried to get Brown out of the vehicle but he resisted.

According to the police report, the two officers removed Brown from the vehicle. One police officer notice that Brown’s behavior looked similar to someone suffering from an opiate overdose. Medics came to the scene and a paramedic gave Brown narcan. Brown was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was towed from the Arby’s parking lot.

Police officers arrested Brown for OVI and possession of drugs charges. Brown was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.